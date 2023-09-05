BharatPe's chief business officer Nishant Jain quits

Jain's exit follows a series of exits of top executives from the Gurugram-based company.

Fintech firm BharatPe's chief business officer (CBO) Nishant Jain has resigned from the firm and has joined a new position as Executive Director and CBO (Assisted Business) at discount broking firm Angel One.

"The past 3.5 years with BharatPe have been nothing short of extraordinary. It has been a thrilling experience, filled with the satisfaction of making a meaningful impact," Jain wrote on LinkedIn.

Nishant Jain joined BharatPe in May 2020 and was responsible for scaling up BharatPe’s merchant base to 10 million in that year. Jain has worked with Pepsi, Coca Cola and was recently with the food delivery platform Zomato, where he led the sales and growth.

BharatPe's Chief Operating Officer Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl left the company- after about four years of service last week.

Last year, three senior executives resigned from BharatPe including Vijay Aggarwal, chief technology officer; Nehul Malhotra, head, PostPe; and Rajat Jain, chief product officer.