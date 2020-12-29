Anand Mahindra shares memes about the struggle of lockdown cooking

Many people are spending more time in the kitchen during the pandemic, with some struggling and others attempting culinary experiments. A tweet by industrialist Anand Mahindra captured a part of the sentiment of lockdown cooking in a light-hearted manner.

The chairman of Mahindra Group, known for posting humorous tweets, shared two memes about husbands cooking in 2020. He added that for many, working from home also meant working from the kitchen (WFTK).



These were posted by a friend in the U.K. But I think they’ll resonate with all those across the world who found that WFH also meant WFTK —working from the Kitchen—and discovered how hopelessly incompetent they were... pic.twitter.com/n7BdRuEdxK

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2020



Sir you can take initiative of inspiring Indian males to learn cooking https://t.co/5KFTrYLxp0

— Pranav Gupta (@pranav_gupta_) December 27, 2020

The tweet, shared on December 27, has so far gained 3,900 likes. Many Twitter users found the memes funny, and shared more jokes on struggles in the kitchen.One Twitter user joked that Mahindra should inspire Indian men to learn cooking.