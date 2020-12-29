MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Anand Mahindra shares memes about the struggle of lockdown cooking

Anand Mahindra, known for posting humorous tweets, shared two memes about husbands cooking in 2020.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2020 / 11:45 AM IST

Many people are spending more time in the kitchen during the pandemic, with some struggling and others attempting culinary experiments. A tweet by industrialist Anand Mahindra captured a part of the sentiment of lockdown cooking in a light-hearted manner.

The chairman of Mahindra Group, known for posting humorous tweets, shared two memes about husbands cooking in 2020. He added that for many, working from home also meant working from the kitchen (WFTK).

"These were posted by a friend in the UK But I think they'll resonate with all those across the world who found that WFH also meant WFTK —working from the Kitchen—and discovered how hopelessly incompetent they were..." he said in the tweet.

The tweet, shared on December 27, has so far gained 3,900 likes. Many Twitter users found the memes funny, and shared more jokes on struggles in the kitchen.

One Twitter user joked that Mahindra should inspire Indian men to learn cooking.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Anand Mahindra
first published: Dec 29, 2020 11:45 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.