Anand Kripalu to step down as United Spirits CEO; Hina Nagarajan to be next chief

Nagarajan has led operations in Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, the Indian Ocean, Angola and several other countries since joining Diageo in the summer of 2018.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2020 / 06:43 PM IST
Current MD of Daigeo's Africa Regional Markets Hina Nagarajan will be appointed Anand’s successor and join USL on April 1, 2021 as CEO-Designate. (PC- Twitter/@Diageo_News)

United Spirits Ltd (USL) on December 10 named Hina Nagarajan as the company’s next managing director and CEO effective July 1, 2021, succeeding Anand Kripalu, who will step down from the role next year.

Kripalu will step down on June 30, 2021, ending an eight-year association with USL, the company's board announced.

Current MD of Daigeo's Africa Regional Markets, Nagarajan will also join the Diageo Executive Committee on July 1, 2021, upon receipt of necessary approvals. Nagarajan will report to Diageo Europe and India President John Kennedy.

HDFC Asset Management Company appoints Navneet Munot as MD & CEO

Nagarajan is known for her passion and drive to deliver results and her ability to build strong teams.

Prior to joining Diageo, she had spent over 30 years in CPG businesses and held several senior marketing and general management positions at Reckitt Benckiser (RB), Nestlé India and Mary Kay India.
