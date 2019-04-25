App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Analytics the future for Mindtree to go beyond digital: Rostow Ravanan

For the company, one of the first movers in shifting towards digital, as it accounts for about 50 percent of the total revenue. Ravanan said the vision is to get to the next $1 billion much faster and going beyond digital.

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mindtree has reached its $1 billion revenue mark for the year ended March 31, 2019. As the company gears up to reach the next $1 billion target, Rostow Ravanan, CEO, Mindtree, says the company is already looking at what is beyond digital.

For the company, one of the first movers in shifting towards digital, which already accounts for about 50 percent of the total revenue. Ravanan said the vision is to get to the next $1 billion much faster and going beyond digital.

“For now, our mindset is in the next 4-5 years till we get to the next $1 billion. A lot will be incremental from where we are by doing more of the same thing and do them better. If we do everything right we can reach $2 billion faster than the first $1 billion,” he explained.

But, according to Ravanan, after the $2 billion mark, businesses and the business model will undergo changes. “So what we are beginning to think of is that what is beyond digital,” he added.

related news

Beyond digital

The idea, he said, is firstly to be a lot more non-linear. For instance, a company's revenue is currently proportional to the number of people working on a project, their utilisation and billing rate. “We need to figure out a way to break that,” he pointed out.

Unless companies find a way for non-linear growth from current operational model, it would be difficult to drive growth growing forward, according to Ravanan.

Another challenge is to build solutions for domains. Rather than becoming a “Salesforce” kind of horizontal business process, Mindtree intends to create specific solutions to catering to domain verticals like aviation.

“We understand airline industry and CPG very well. Let us say that we have six solutions that are required for end-to-end services for the airline industry. Similar to that, we can do for each of our vertical. Bring a solution that solve a set of solutions that are deep on domain,” he added.

The company is already working along these lines as it created a new unit ‘Enterprise re-imagination’ 6-9 months back. “We have taken certain themes like IoT for this case and building platforms on our own based on the customer needs and taking it to the market,” he added.

Data analytics

Another part of going beyond digital would be the focus on analytics, which Ravanan says will be the future. Ravanan said, “Today a lot of digital is on digital engagement. That has value but it will be only for the next few years. The most enduring part of what we are doing will be the data and analytics part.”

“We can drive insights out of our customer data are enduring trends that we will carry forward from now to then,” he added.

As much as Ravanan is enthusiastic, the takeover by L&T looms large.

Ravanan said, “We are dealing with it. It is not something we wanted but it has happened and we are dealing with it right now.” At Mindtree level between Chairman and the board are handling all shareholder related discussion. “My day-to-day stuff is completely focused on whatever I can do on business. What happens will happen,” he added.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 08:54 pm

tags #Business #IT #Mindtree

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RR : Varun Aaron on fire as he takes 2 qui ...

Exclusive: Bharat's next song featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif i ...

Panipat: Stunt coordinator of Matrix Reloaded Glenn Boswell spotted on ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan has a threat to his life, files complaint

Madhuri Dixit turns host for Aamir Khan's TV show Toofan Aalaya

Caught! Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher openly flirts with Bhumi Pedne ...

Mahesh Bhatt dances hilariously with a stranger in Pooja Bhatt's video

Bharat Slow Motion Song Review: Salman Khan and Disha Patani go all fi ...

Avengers Endgame: Here’s what we expect from Marvel’s biggest film

Giriraj Singh Booked for Violating Model Code of Conduct After Controv ...

Justice Indu Malhotra Joins SC Panel Probing Sexual Harassment Charges ...

IT Ministry Writes to WhatsApp over Report of Child Abuse Videos Being ...

After Israel's Failed Moon Mission, Cautious ISRO Postpones Chandrayaa ...

Five Men Rape Minor Girl in Assam, Three Arrested After Accused Upload ...

Aditya Thackeray Introduces ‘Yuva’ Concerts as Shiv Sena Tweaks Ca ...

Trump Questions Biden's Intelligence to Wage Winning Primary Bid

E-Buzz: Chiragh Concert In Mumbai

US Trade Body Puts India on 'Priority Watch List' for Intellectual Pro ...

Varanasi Lok Sabha seat: No Modi versus Priyanka contest on cards; Con ...

Modi to file nomination from Varanasi tomorrow

In Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat, a battle royale between two Olympians

Grounding of Kingfisher, Jet Airways should serve as a warning to Indi ...

Pragya Thakur vs the ghost of Hemant Karkare

Nasdaq hits record high at open on strong tech earnings; 3M weighs on ...

Brent oil price hits $75 for first time in 2019 amid tighter Iran sanc ...

Here's why fund manager Pankaj Tibrewal of Kotak Mahindra AMC is posit ...

Higher oil prices, strong dollar significant headwinds for India, says ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Island nation's Parliament meets over new Emergency ...

Opposition's ire at Narendra Modi's 'interview' by Akshay Kumar is the ...

Lok Sabha polls: Patriarchy shrouds women's vote in Bundelkhand as men ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Does 'Jenny's Song' reinforce Daenerys' visi ...

Jet Airways debacle: Satyam-style model worked with Tech Mahindra but ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: India's 4x400m relay teams' showin ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Romi Konkani: The story of a Goan script, born out of Portuguese influ ...

Here's how the new Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 compare against the com ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.