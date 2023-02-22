Amit Shah to address public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka on February 23

"The NDPP-BJP coalition will form government in Nagaland after polls. We will solve all problems of the state," Amit Shah said, addressing an election rally in Mon. (File image)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would address a public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka, and discuss strategy with senior BJP leaders on Thursday, seeking to give a fresh impetus to the party's preparations for the elections due by May.

Shah would address a public meeting at Sandur in Ballari district and later visit Bengaluru, where he would take part in an interactive programme.

According to party sources, he would also hold a series of meetings with senior party functionaries including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on the election preparations.

Sources said BJP general secretary and Karnataka in charge Arun Singh will also attend the meetings.