MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Amazon settles with 2 outspoken workers it fired last year

Cunningham and Costa said the settlement means Amazon will have to pay them lost wages wages and put up notices saying the company can't fire workers for organizing and exercising their rights.

Associated Press
September 30, 2021 / 08:32 PM IST
AP

AP

Amazon is settling with two former tech workers who accused the retail giant of illegally firing them last year for speaking out against the company.

The former employees, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, publicly criticized the company and pushed Amazon to better protect warehouse workers from COVID-19. They also wanted Amazon to do more to reduce its impact on climate change.

Cunningham and Costa said the settlement means Amazon will have to pay them lost wages wages and put up notices saying the company can't fire workers for organizing and exercising their rights.

“This is a win for protecting workers rights, and shows that we were right to stand up for each other, for justice, and for our world," Cunningham and Costa said in a statement.

Close

Related stories

In settling, Amazon also avoids a potentially lengthy hearing before the National Labor Relations Board. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

The former employees, who were user-experience designers at Amazon in Seattle, were the two most prominent voices among a group of workers who wanted the company to take more steps to combat climate change and stop doing business with oil and gas companies. They held protests and spoke to the media about their concerns.

Last year, as COVID-19 spread in the U.S., Cunningham and Costa planned a call between Amazon warehouse and office workers to talk about unsafe conditions in the online shopping giant’s warehouses, where people worked throughout the pandemic to pack and ship online orders. Before the call could happen, Amazon fired both women.

At the time Amazon said it fired them for violating internal policies, not because they talked publicly about working conditions or sustainability.

Shortly after, an Amazon executive quit in protest, saying he couldn’t stand by as whistleblowers were silenced.

Associated Press
Tags: #Amazon #Emily Cunningham #Maren Costa
first published: Sep 30, 2021 08:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.