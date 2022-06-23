English
    Allsec Technologies to merge with Quess Corp in all stock deal

    Upon the scheme becoming effective, all the subsidiaries of Allsec will become subsidiaries of Quess.

    PTI
    June 23, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST
    Business process outsourcing firm Allsec Technologies will merge with technology-enabled staffing and outsourcing services firm Quess Corp in an all-stock deal, the companies said in a joint statement.

    "The Board of Directors of Allsec Technologies and Quess Corp in their respective meetings held on June 22, 2022, have approved the Scheme of Amalgamation which inter alia provides for the merger of Allsec into Quess (Scheme)," the joint statement said. Public shareholders of Allsec will receive 74 shares of Quess for every 100 shares held in Allsec.

    Allsec, with more than 400 clients across 37 countries, is a global leader in outsourcing solutions with expertise in providing digital business services and human resource outsourcing services.
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 08:14 am
