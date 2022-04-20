English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Alembic gets USFDA nod to market generic drug

    The company has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for lvabradine tablets (5 mg and 7.5 mg), Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    April 20, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market lvabradine tablets, used to treat heart failure, in the American market.

    The company has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for lvabradine tablets (5 mg and 7.5 mg), Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

    The tentatively approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Corlanor Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg, of Amgen Inc. (Amgen). lvabradine Tablets are indicated to reduce the risk of hospitalization for worsening heart failure in adult patients with stable, symptomatic chronic heart failure.

    lvabradine Tablets are also indicated for the treatment of stable symptomatic heart failure due to dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in pediatric patients aged 6 months and older, who are in sinus rhythm with an elevated heart rate. According to IQVIA, lvabradine tablets (5 mg and 7.5 mg) have an estimated market size of USD 102 million for twelve months ending December 2021.

    Alembic said it has now received a cumulative total of 164 ANDA approvals (140 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from the USFDA till date.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Alembic #Business #Companies #USFDA
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 12:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.