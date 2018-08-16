Airbus appoints Anand E Stanley to head India's business

Why is it so popular? | Primarily for its fuel efficiency. Air Transport Fuel expenditure make the bulk of any airlines’ costs and to push their bottomlines higher, airlines, especially in countries like India and China opt for economical narrow body jets. Additionally, as per Airbus, the A320neo Family will offer up to 20 per cent savings in fuel burn per seat by 2020, two tonnes of additional payload, 500 nautical miles of more range, lower operating costs, along with a nearly 50 per cent reduction in engine noise and NOx emissions 50 percent below the current industry standard. In 2015, IndiGo airlines ordered 250 Airbus A320neo jets. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

European aviation major Airbus, which is facing flak here over the Pratt & Whitney engine issues in its A320 Neo planes, today said it has appointed Anand E Stanley as its India unit head.

Stanley's appointment will be effective from October 1, the company said in a release. A global aerospace and defence industry veteran, he will succeed Pierre de Bausset, who is currently holding the position of president and managing director of Airbus India, it added.

"I am delighted to see Anand taking Airbus India's leadership to drive the company on its next phase of growth," said Patrick de Castelbajac, executive vice-president for strategy and international, Airbus.

Pierre and Anand will work through a transition before the new appointment takes effect, Airbus said, adding, "Stanley will pursue the consolidation of Airbus businesses in India with a view to further reinforcing the position of the group for long-term success and growth."

He brings with him a wealth of international experience in sales, P&L management, M&A, aftermarket and manufacturing, the release said.