Air India launches direct flight between New Delhi and Amsterdam

This new service is part of Air India's recent expansion plans in Europe.

Air India has announced that it will be launching non-stop flights between Delhi and Amsterdam, marking the airline's eighth continental European city to be served.

In a statement, the airline said that the flight will operate with a two-class Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner four times a week -- on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday -- from June 11, 2023.

This new service is part of Air India's recent expansion plans in Europe, which has seen the airline connect with four European destinations from Delhi over the last four months. The addition of Amsterdam brings the total number of non-stop flights between India and Europe to 77 per week.

Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India, said, "With the launch of this new non-stop flight to Amsterdam, Air India adds further breadth to our long-haul network and more options for our customers. Together with the three other European routes started in recent months, and others to come, it supports our objective of establishing Delhi as a significant international hub."

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner accommodates 256 passengers across both classes. The aircraft will have 18 seats in Business Class, each with fully flat beds, and 238 seats in Economy Class.

Bookings for the Delhi-Amsterdam flight are now open via the Air India website and mobile apps, as well as through travel agents and other reservation channels.