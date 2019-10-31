App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ahluwalia Contracts bags orders worth Rs 522 cr

The company has bagged another "new order of Rs 161 crore for construction of Parivahan Parisar at Phulwarisarif Patna (Bihar).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Ahluwalia Contracts on October 31 said it has bagged construction orders worth Rs 521.71 crore. Of the said orders, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd has secured a new order of Rs 208 crore for "construction of NICL work at Corporate Office Building, Rajarhat, Kolkata", the company said in a BSE filing.

The company has bagged another "new order of Rs 161 crore for construction of Parivahan Parisar at Phulwarisarif Patna (Bihar) (engineering procurement and construction basis) and other new orders of Rs 152.71 crore for construction of bluegrass residences - residential development for Sagitarius Ecospaces LLP at Kalyani Nagar, Pune," it said.

The total order inflow during FY 2019-20 stands at Rs 1,449.30 crore, it added.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #Ahluwalia Contracts #Business

