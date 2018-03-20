App
Mar 20, 2018 05:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Agriculture, skill development ministries ink training pact for KVKs

"About 40 per cent of the country's workforce is linked to agricultural knowledge activities. The government aims to double farmers' income," Union Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ministries of agriculture and skill development today signed a pact to conduct programmes for training in farm and allied sectors at 690 Krishi Vigyan Kendras across the country.

"We have entered an MoU with the skill development ministry to intensify the pace of skill development in 690 Krishi Vikas Kendras country-wide by training agricultural workforce," Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said.

"About 40 per cent of the country's workforce is linked to agricultural knowledge activities. The government aims to double farmers' income," Union Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

However, without skill upgradation, this is not possible. There are rapid technological strides in the agriculture sector; therefore, upskilling is needed, he added.

He said the skill development ministry had appealed to the agriculture ministry to link skilling initiatives with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Animal Husbandry, Agricultural Universities, seed market logistics and cold chains, and will intensify structural engagement in the future.

tags #Economy #India #ministries of agriculture #MoU #Radha Mohan Singh #skill development

