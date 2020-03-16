App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AGR case | DoT moves SC, seeks 20-year window for payment of dues

The DoT has sought staggered payment over 20 years by telecom companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has moved the Supreme Court (SC) in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case, seeking staggered payment over 20 years by telecom companies, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The DoT asked that telecom companies not be charged penalty, and interests on penalty and principal beyond the date of the judgement, the news channel reported.

Telecom companies will be charged an 8 percent interest on the staggered payments, the report said.

Close

The DoT said the formula for the recovery dues was created after detailed deliberations by the government and the Cabinet. The DoT has sought the apex court's approval for the formula.

related news

The fresh plea cited the adverse impact of the massive pending payments on both the telecom and banking sectors.

The DoT also requested the SC to modify its AGR judgement and subsequent orders, the report added. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the DoT.

In October 2019, the top court upheld the DoT's new definition of AGR.

Telecom companies have been asked to clear a combined Rs 1.47 lakh crore as AGR dues, as per the DoT's estimate. The Supreme Court will next hear the matter on March 17.

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Teleservices owe the highest amounts to the DoT.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #AGR

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.