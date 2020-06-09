App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 12:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Affle to acquire majority stake in Singapore-based Appnext for $17.25 mn

Affle International Pte Ltd (Singapore subsidiary of Affle), has entered into an agreement to acquire 66.67 percent ownership in Appnext, Affle said in a filing on late Monday night.

PTI

Ad-tech company Affle said it will acquire 66.67 percent stake in Singapore-based Appnext through one of its subsidiaries for USD 17.25 million (over Rs 130 crore).

Affle International Pte Ltd (Singapore subsidiary of Affle), has entered into an agreement to acquire 66.67 percent ownership in Appnext, Affle said in a filing on late Monday night.

It has the option to acquire the remaining 28.33 percent shares and 5 percent shares of Appnext within 3 years and 5 years respectively, from the closing of the agreement, it added.

Close

Also, Affle MEA FZ-LLC (a unit of Affle International) has inked an Intellectual Property Purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent tech IP assets of Appnext Ltd incorporated in British Virgin Islands, it said.

related news

"A total consideration of USD 17.25 million for 66.67 percent of equity ownership and transfer of the Tech IP assets, to be paid over next 12 months from the date of closing of the agreements," the filing added.

In a statement on Tuesday, Affle (India) Ltd said Appnext's app discovery and recommendation platform enables top mobile handset manufacturers (OEMs) and apps developers to deliver personalised app recommendations to mobile users globally.

With 300 million daily active users, over 20 on-device daily interactions through strategic OEM partnerships and more than 60,000 apps, Appnext is an independent app recommendation platform.

"We are excited to welcome the Appnext team on-board as we strengthen our foundation for Affle's next phase of growth journey. Affle 2.0 will focus on building sustainable market leadership in India as well as enhancing our competitive advantage globally through our technology innovations," Affle Chairman, MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said.

He added that the Appnext platform transforms ads into app recommendations as a service for consumers and thus, strengthens its CPCU business model by enabling greater return on investment (RoI) for advertisers.

"India and SEA are our biggest business markets and we are proud to have been recently ranked amongst the leading discovery platforms in these incredible regions. This deal would allow us to further strengthen our position and provide us a greater platform for global growth," Appnext founder Elad Natanson said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #Affle #Appnext #Current Affairs #India #Singapore

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0: Shops in Mumbai now allowed to remain open for full working hours

Unlock 1.0: Shops in Mumbai now allowed to remain open for full working hours

Unlock 1.0 rules for Meghalaya: What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 rules for Meghalaya: What is allowed, what is not

Centre may consider extending deadline to avail 15% corporate tax benefit: Report

Centre may consider extending deadline to avail 15% corporate tax benefit: Report

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.