    Aditya Birla Group forays into premium casual dining segment

    Aryaman Vikram Birla, director of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited and founder of ABNA, expects demand for premium casual dining restaurants to increase across India as consumers seek new dining experiences.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
    The Group’s hospitality arm is set to build premium casual dining restaurant chains across India.

    The Aditya Birla Group announced foray into the premium casual dining space, a fast-growing segment in the organised food services market, in collaboration with chef and restaurateur Rahul Akerkar.

    The group’s hospitality arm housed under Aditya Birla New Age (ABNA) is set to build premium casual dining restaurant chains across India.

    ABNA, promoted by Aryaman Vikram Birla, aspires to create the ‘most preferred house of food and beverages brands in India’ under its umbrella.

