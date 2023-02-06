English
    Gen-Next at Birla: Grasim inducts Ananya Birla, Aryaman Birla as directors

    Grasim is the conglomerate's second company, after Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, to induct the next-generation of Birla family as directors on its board.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 07:21 PM IST
    Ananya Birla (left) and Aryaman Birla, children of Kumar Mangalam Birla, are the next-gen leaders of Aditya Birla Group.

    Grasim Industries, a flagship entity of Aditya Birla Group, on February 6 announced the induction of group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla's son Aryaman Vikram Birla and daughter Ananya Birla as directors on its board.

    Grasim is the conglomerate's second company, after Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, to appoint the next generation of Birla family as members of its decision-making board.

    The decision to induct them was taken at a board meeting earlier in the day, Grasim said in a press release. "The board believes that Grasim Industries Limited will benefit from their new-age insights and business acumen," the cement maker added.

    Commenting on Aryaman and Ananya's elevation, Kumar Mangalam Birla said he was confident that both of them "will add dynamism and energy to the group’s rich entrepreneurial traditions and help create sustained stakeholder value".