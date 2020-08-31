Adani Group to acquire GVK ADL's debt, other investors' stake in Mumbai airport to take controlling interest

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), the holding company of Adani Group for its airports business, will acquire GVK Airport Developers Limited's debt besides buying Bidvest and Airports Company of South Africa's stakes in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) to take a controlling interest in the company.

This will allow "Adani Group to convert the acquired debt to equity of GVKADL on mutually agreed terms, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

GVK ADL is the holding company through which GVK Group holds 50.50% equity stake in Mumbai International Airport Limited (“MIAL”), which in turns holds 74% equity stake in Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (“NMIAL”)."

Adani Group will also take steps to complete the acquisition of a 23.5% equity stake from ACSA and Bidvest in MIAL, thereby acquiring a controlling interest.

"The Adani Group will also take steps to complete the acquisition of a 23.5 percent equity stake from ACSA and Bidvest in MIAL for which it has obtained CCI approval," Adani Enterprises said in a BSE statement.

MIAL manages the Mumbai International Airport, and will operate the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport as well.

GVK Airport Developers, a subsidiary of GVK Group, owns a 50.5 percent stake in MIAL. Bidvest and Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) own 13.5 percent and 10 percent of MIAL, respectively.

GVK Group and AAHL, a unit of Adani Enterprises, have agreed that AAHL will offer a stand-still to GVK.

"The GVK Group and AAHL have agreed that AAHL will offer a stand-still to GVK, in addition, to release of the guarantee given by GVK Power and Infrastructure Limited with respect to the debt acquired by it," Adani Enterprises said in a statement.

"AAHL intends to infuse funds into MIAL to ensure that MIAL receives much needed liquidity and also achieves financial closure of Navi Mumbai International Airport to be able to commence construction," Adani Enterprises said.

The Adani Group has already received permission to operate the Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru airports through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Separately, GVK said it has terminated its agreement with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Canada's PSP for its airports business.

"The aviation industry has been severely impacted by COVID-19, setting it back by many years and has impacted the financials of Mumbai International Airport Limited. It was therefore important, that we bring in a financially strong investor in the shortest possible time to improve the financial position of MIAL, as well as to help achieve Financial Closure of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project, which is a project of national importance. It is under these circumstances that we agreed to cooperate with Adani so as to achieve these twin objectives," GVK Reddy, founder and Chairman, GVK said in a statement.

The valuations and financial terms of the deal were not disclosed , but elaborating on the contours of the deal, GVK Power & Infrastructure said



Acquisition of debt by Adani from various GVK lenders including a Goldman Sachs led consortium and HDFC.

Release GVK of various obligations, securities and Corporate Guarantees given in respect of debt to be acquired by Adani.

The ability for Adani to convert the acquired debt to equity of GVKADL on mutually agreed terms, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

Infusion of funds by Adani into Mumbai International Airport Limited to provide liquidity support.

Achieving Financial Closure of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project by Adani at the earliest in order to commence construction.



The terms of cooperation, in fine print, include:

According to recent media reports, a consortium of foreign investors — led by UAE’s sovereign fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), India’s sovereign fund NIIF, and Canada’s Public Sector Pension (PSP) Investments — had served legal notice on the GVK group, saying the stake sale in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) to the Adani group would be a breach of the agreement they had signed last year.

GVK clarified the reasons for termination of the deal with the foreign investors consortium in its filing to the exchanges today citing a deadline for resolution with lenders amongst other factors.

“ Separately, GVK has notified the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and PSP, collectively that the transaction documents stand terminated, as it is no longer effective and implementable. The reason for this decision was a) the terms of the transaction envisaged in the Transaction Documents were not implementable and b) the alternative proposals discussed would not provide a resolution to the lenders of ADL by the end of August, which was a requirement of our lenders,” the firm said.