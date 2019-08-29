App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Green to acquire Essel's 205 MW solar energy projects for Rs 1,300 cr

The enterprise value of the acquisition is about Rs 1,300 crore, which will be subject to closing adjustments, if any, on or before the closing date. The consideration would be paid in cash, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Adani Green Energy on August 29 said it would acquire 10 solar energy assets with total generating capacity of 205 MW from Essel Green Energy and Essel Infraprojects for Rs 1,300 crore. "Adani Green Energy has entered into a securities purchase agreement for acquisition of 100 per cent equity interest in ten companies...from Essel Green Energy and Essel Infraprojects," it said in a BSE filing.

The transaction is expected to be completed by October 15, 2019.

The 10 companies have a combined capacity of 205 MW spread across three states -- Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The ten firms are -- Essel Bagalkot Solar Energy, Essel Gulbarga Solar Power, Essel Urja, KN Bijapura Solar Energy, KN Indi Vijayapura Solar Energy, KN Muddebihal Solar Energy, KN Sindagi Solar Energy, PN Clean Energy, PN Renewable Energy and TN Urja.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 07:32 pm

tags #Adani Green Energy #Business #Market news

