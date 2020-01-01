Adani Green commissions 75-MW wind power project in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said it has commissioned a 75-megawatt (MW) wind power project in Gujarat.

The company said the project, which has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Maharashtra government, has been commissioned by its step-down subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy, AGEL told the BSE.

"Adani Renewable Energy (GJ) Limited, a step-down subsidiary has commissioned its 75-MW wind power project having PPA with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited at Rs 2.85 per kWh for a period of 25 years," it said.