App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Green commissions 75-MW wind power project in Gujarat

The company said the project, which has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Maharashtra government, has been commissioned by its step-down subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy, AGEL told the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said it has commissioned a 75-megawatt (MW) wind power project in Gujarat.

The company said the project, which has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Maharashtra government, has been commissioned by its step-down subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy, AGEL told the BSE.

"Adani Renewable Energy (GJ) Limited, a step-down subsidiary has commissioned its 75-MW wind power project having PPA with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited at Rs 2.85 per kWh for a period of 25 years," it said.

Close
The commercial sale of power from the project to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd is expected to commence from Wednesday, it said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 09:30 am

tags #Adani Green Energy #Business #Companies #Gujarat #power projects

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.