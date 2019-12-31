App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Electricity may raise $1.5 billion overseas in 2020: Report

As part of this fundraising round, the proposed loans will be offered globally, including in the US, with securities which may have a maturity period of 7 or 10 years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In what could possibly be one of the largest foreign borrowing rounds by an Indian firm, Adani Electricity Mumbai is all set to raise around $1.5 billion, The Economic Times reported.

Sources told the paper that while a billion rupees is likely to be raised through bonds, the remaining $400-500 million might come via syndicated loans.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

Close

The funds would be directed by the company towards capacity expansion. In addition, the report added that these would be used to refinance loans that were taken for the acquisition of Reliance Infrastructure’s integrated generation, transmission and distribution utilities powering the city of Mumbai.

related news

As part of this fundraising round, the proposed loans will be offered globally, including the US, with securities which may have a maturity period of seven or 10 years.

Among banks involved in the fundraising exercise are Barclays, Citi, Deutsche, JPMorgan, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Standard Chartered Bank, the report added.

The takeover of Anil Ambani's debt-laden Mumbai power distribution company by the Adani Group two years ago was one of the biggest corporate takeovers in the country.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 31, 2019 01:54 pm

tags #Adani Electricity #Business #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.