Accumulate Nestle India; target of Rs 19501: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nestle India

Nestlé sustained double digit growth as all categories except Maggi posted double digit sales growth led by strong consumer traction and gradual opening up of the economy. NEST continues to gain across channels with MT growing in mid-twenties while E-Com is sustaining faster growth. NEST’s has increased focus on rural growth by increasing village coverage by 33% through relevant/ rural centric products which will accelerate growth as rural and semi-urban markets are growing at 2-2.5x of urban and are contributing just ~20-22% of sales of Nestle.

Outlook

We maintain Accumulate rating with a TP of Rs 19,501 on DCF basis (Rs19,717 earlier). Long term outlook is intact but expect back ended returns given rich valuations of 63.8xSept23 EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More