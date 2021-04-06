ACC clears appointment of Sivasubramanian Ramann as SIDBI CMD

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved the appointment of Sivasubramanian Ramann, as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Small lndustries Development Bank of lndia (SlDBl) on deputation basis, it said in a statement.

This is following a proposal from the Department of Financial Services.

Ramann was serving as the MD & CEO, National E- Governance Services Ltd. The appointment is for a period of three years in the scale of pay of Rs. 2,05,4001to Rs. 2,24,400, the statement said.

Late last year, the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) had recommended the name of Ramann for the SIDBI Chief’s post.Ramann is an Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS) officer of 1991-batch. Prior to joining NeSL, Ramann was the Principal Accountant General of State of Jharkhand from 2015- 2016.

Earlier, Ramann held the position of Executive Director Secondary Markets with SEBI, while he was on deputation from the government from 2006 to 2013.

Ramann has a BA in Economics and MBA from Delhi University. His professional qualifications include LLB, M Sc in Regulation from the London School of Economics, Certified Internal Auditor from IIA, Florida and Post Graduate Diploma in Securities Law.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)