Bajaj Auto's Rajiv Bajaj is credited with transforming the company into a truly global player.

“A robot can replace the work of 50 ordinary men but not one extraordinary man,” Rajiv Bajaj, in a conversation about the possible invasion of chatbots such as ChatGPT.

Moneycontrol has been experimenting with various formats that ChatGPT can generate and, as part of that, we asked the bot to generate a poem about the CEO of Bajaj Auto.

Here is what it wrote:

“Rajiv Bajaj, a name known far and wide

In the world of business, he's a true guide

Leading Bajaj Auto with skill and flair

He's taken the company to great heights, with care.

Inheriting a legacy from his father's past

Rajiv forged his own path, one that would last

Innovating, experimenting, taking risks

A man with a vision, not afraid of any twists.

With Pulsar and Chetak, he made his mark

Creating bikes that lit up the dark

Always looking to the future, he never rests

A true visionary, one of the very best.

Under his leadership, Bajaj Auto grew

Into a force to be reckoned with, that's true

His brilliance and foresight helped it rise

To become a brand that everyone admires.

So here's to Rajiv Bajaj, a true inspiration

A leader, a mentor, and a true sensation

May he continue to shine, with all his might

And lead Bajaj Auto to even greater heights

On sharing the bot-generated poem with him on a private chat, Bajaj was wowed but, a few minutes later, he came back with a better written one.

Bajaj had shared the bot's poem with a poet friend Komal Khilnani, who is published in Rhymes of India, and Khilnani came back with lines she had written. Her poem outdid ChatGPT's with sharper lines and a deeper understanding of his work, and she had done this in minutes.

Here is what she wrote:

“In India's land of wheels and steel,

A man named Rajiv Bajaj did feel

The call of destiny to create

A legacy that would innovate.

He looked at the two-wheeler scene

And saw a gap that had not been

Filled by any machine or brand,

And so he put his mind to plan.

With vision bold and courage strong,

He made the Chetak, a classic song

Of style, reliability, and grace,

A scooter that would win the race.

But Bajaj didn't stop there,

He knew that he could still dare

To push the limits even more,

And so he made the Pulsar roar.

A powerful machine that could fly,

A bike that could make you feel alive,

It changed the game and set the pace,

A legend that will never fade.

And so we honor Rajiv Bajaj,

For his spirit and his dream that saw

The birth of two machines so fine,

That they will live on for all time”

Along with sending her poem, Bajaj said, “Reminds me of what I once read… a robot can replace the work of 50 ordinary men but not one extraordinary man (or woman in this case)”.