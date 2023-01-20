Bajaj-KTM collaboration launches one millionth KTM

KTM which operates in partnership with Bajaj Auto in India has

rolled out its millionth bike. The partnership crossed the one million production milestone on January 20. Both the companies pledged to roll out the next one million bikes much faster.

Bajaj Auto MD, Ravi Bajaj, speaking with CNBC-TV18 talked about the importance of the KTM partnership for Bajaj Auto. Speaking on achieving the important milestone, the Bajaj shared details about the company's journey since 2007.

"It's a great day for us, you know we started with KTM in 2007, so it's been 16 years. My mind goes back to what KTM was then and where Bajaj was. KTM was a company that made about 65000 motorcycles a year and I think now they are closing in on 400000 motorcycles a year and a very large proportion of that has come out of this partnership which means designed, developed, made and sold out of India. So that's how big this partnership has been for KTM," Bajaj said.

Bajaj also talked about the role of the partnership in growing the KTM brand internationally. He claimed that KTM has now become not just the largest motorcycle maker in Europe in the premium segment but the number one premium motorcycle maker in the world.

"I think Stefan Stefen (Stefan Pierer, CEO, Pierer Mobility AG, parent company of KTM), and team would agree that this partnership has been pivotal to building the success from our point of view, the simple fact is that how many motorcycles did Bajaj sell in 2007 in the premium space whether in India or globally? The answer is zero you know and now over 16 years it's a 1 million motorcycles in the KTM brand apart. So I think for both companies it's been tremendous" Bajaj said.

When asked about the future of the Bajaj-KTM partnership going forward, product expectations with KTM in India this year in the premium play in bigger bikes in Electric Mobility, Bajaj said that current KTM bikes such as the Duke, the RC, and the adventure bike will all be significantly upgraded.

"In the next two to three years the entire current lineup of the KTMs- the Duke, the RC, and the adventure will all be very significantly upgraded so there's lots of new stuff that's on the drawing board or in development right now. Secondly, as Stefan elaborated earlier today he's open to the idea of bringing bigger KTMs to this market and from this market to other markets in the world. So, I think that looks very likely in the near term", Bajaj told CNBC TV18.

Talking about the Husqvarna brand of motorcycles, the Bajaj MD said that as the brand entered the Indian market later than the KTM, it is taking more time to build a customer base for it.

"I would say Husqvarna is the second important brand in this table is already here. Of course it is several years behind KTM in the Indian market so it is still taking time to build but I have seen the new ones and they are absolutely beautiful in fact if I may say so, I like them more than I like the KTMs so that's something I'm looking forward to," Bajaj added.

Commenting on Bajaj's plans to go electric, the MD said, "It's no secret that we are working together to develop electric power trains for the future".

Bajaj also spoke about their outlook for the upcoming fiscal year given the challenges of a mild recession in European exports and global headwinds.

"Exports are about half of our business so it is very significant for us. Typically we were at 2,00,000 vehicles a month; motorcycles and three-wheelers put together. In recent months it's more like a hundred and forty thousand, so you know we are down about 30 percent and it's not just us, that's across the industry".

Bajaj claimed that their exports are particularly affected as two of their biggest markets Nigeria and Egypt have restrictive policies, wherein Egypt does not permit the import of three-wheelers at the moment. However, he claimed that exports to other overseas had compensated for this loss.

"We are particularly affected because two of our biggest markets Nigeria for motorcycles and Egypt for three-wheelers are hugely impacted. Egypt at the moment does not permit the import of three-wheelers, so that's taken a big hit. In October I think we recorded our highest revenues and our highest bottom line ever, so we have managed to compensate for this in other overseas markets and also out of the domestic market"

Talking about growth in the third quarter, Bajaj said that he expects some 'pretty good performance'.

"I am not at Liberty to comment on the third quarter results but I am very hopeful. Of course, every quarter cannot be a record quarter, but I'm very hopeful that due to a combination of things in our control and some outside of our control, we will continue to put out some good performance."