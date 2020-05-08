5 things you should know about Vista Equity, the latest high-profile Jio investor

US-based private equity (PE) firm Vista Equity Partners is picking a 2.3 percent stake in Reliance Industries’ (RIL) Jio Platforms for Rs 11,311.5 crore.

Vista’s inflow is the third such high profile deal in Jio after Facebook announced its investment in April, followed by Silver Lake Partners in May.

Vista has a track record of investing in cutting edge tech companies in their early stage, each of which - over the company’s 10-year history - has been profitable. Notably, this is its first sizable investment in India.

So, here is all you need to know about Vista Equity Partners

Interests in tech

> Based in the United States, Vista Equity Partners has interests exclusively in tech and software companies, including enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled organisations in PE, credit, public equity, and permanent capital strategies.

World's largest tech fund

It is the world’s largest tech focused fund with over $52 billion in capital commitments. Its largest such infusion was a $16 billion tech fund in 2016 – which is also the largest fundraise by an independent PE firm in the world. Vista Private Equity Partners is an unparalleled deal machine in its niche segment and has sealed more than 200 software acquisitions in the last decade, more than any other tech or financial firm.

Value-add investor

Brian Sheth is the firms main deal maker and was born in the US to a Gujarati father and an Irish Catholic mother. Prior to launching Vista, where he serves as president, Wharton graduate Sheth worked at Bain Capital, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Morgan Grenfell. He has the reputation of overseeing more software deals than anyone on the planet.

Vista acts as a value-added investor with a long-term perspective and contributes professional expertise and multi-level support towards companies to realize their full potential. It was among the first investment firms to develop its own dedicated consulting organisation.

Two-decades of expertise

>Founded in 2000 by American businessman and investor Robert F. Smith and Brian Sheth, it has nearly two decades of expertise in the field and is anchored by a sizable long-term capital base. The firm was co-founded in 2000 by former Goldman Sachs banker Robert Smith & 24 year old Brian Sheth. In 2017, Smith was included in Forbes list of " 100 greatest living business minds."

Portfolio

>The company’s current portfolio consists of over 60 enterprise software, data and technology enabled companies, including Solera, Tibco and Inflobox.

