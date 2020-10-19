172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|3-point-analysis-jets-resolution-plan-passed-will-the-airline-take-off-again-5981011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Jet’s resolution plan passed. Will the airline take off again?

Will Jet Airways take off again? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis

Moneycontrol News

Jet Airways gets potential new owners as a consortium of Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan has emerged as the winning bidder for the beleaguered Jet Airways.

While lenders have cleared the resolution plan, multiple approvals and government support are still required.

Experts believe that the new Jet will have to radically transform itself and leverage on its brand known for superior customer service and innovation.

Will Jet Airways take off again? Let's find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 12:38 pm

tags #India #Jet Airways #NCLT #video

