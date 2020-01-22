3-Point Analysis | Early Q3 picks

A weak trend has been witnessed in early Q3 FY20 results. As the season progresses in a sluggish growth environment, operating margin will be a key parameter to look at while picking stocks.

In the quarter gone by, turnover growth was broadly flat. Thanks to lower raw material cost, gross margins expanded by nearly 400 bps year on year (YoY). On account of lower other expenses, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margins rose to 14.5 percent.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to identify stocks that could be off-beat picks on the back of the earnings season.