10 companies sign up for access to data on Unified Logistics Interface Platform

At least 10 companies including MapMyIndia, Cargo Exchange and FreightFox, have signed non-disclosure agreements to access data on the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) following a government initiative to boost exports, streamline freight movement and reduce costs.

Other companies that signed up for access under the recently launched National Logistics Policy include Intugine Technologies, SuperProcure, Eikonatech, Conmove, and Shyplite.

Companies with access to ULIP will get information on all modes of transport available to facilitate cargo movement. IT companies involved in logistics can enhance their business by using this facility, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Logistics Policy on September 17 to help ensure quick last-mile delivery, end transport-related challenges, save time and money of manufacturers, and prevent wastage.

ULIP is a key element of the policy, which will bring all digital services related to the transportation sector on to a single portal, freeing exporters from a host of long and cumbersome processes. It is not only expected to streamline rules and address supply-side constraints, but also help provide a roadmap to reduce fuel costs and lower logistics costs.

The commerce ministry had released a draft National Logistics Policy for consultation in 2019, but it was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The policy is expected to cut logistics costs to about 8 percent of India’s GDP from 14-15 percent over the next five years. The government plans to make India one of the top 25 countries in terms of the Logistics Performance Index by 2030, from No. 44 currently.

Moneycontrol reported earlier that India will integrate 30 systems belonging to different ministries to create an integrated digital logistics system for faster, cheaper and safer logistics services.

According to Ufku Akaltan, president for the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia at UPS, the National Logistics Policy will push for greater standardisation of equipment, which will support increased multi-modal transport options for suppliers and lower costs over time.