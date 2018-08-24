Royal Enfield to introduce ABS in all its 350cc models: Reports

Eicher Motors, which operates Indian motorcycle brand Royal Enfield, is set to launch dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) in all its 350cc models. The official launch is scheduled for August 27, reports suggest.

Royal Enfield aficionados have long hoped for the bike maker to introduce ABS in its entry-level cruisers, which include the Thunderbird 350, Thunderbird 350X, Classic 350, and Bullet 350 models.

Leaked photos that recently surfaced online also suggest that the Indian motorcycle company is planning to introduce two new colour variants for the Classic range- matte beige and matte blue.

According to Team-BHP, the cruisers are expected to sport a single brown leather seat, the serial number on the tank and an orange, white and green decal, which could be representative of the Indian Flag.

Royal Enfield shared an invite for the launch, which reads -- "It gives us a great pleasure to invite you on behalf of Royal Enfield at the bike launch. Here are the details – An ode to Royal Enfields in service and those who ride them. Please join Rudratej Singh, President, Royal Enfield, as he takes you through our much-storied heritage with the Indian Armed Forces and the motorcycle it inspired."

Currently, the 350 range is powered by a 346cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that pushes out 19.8 PS and 28 Nm of torque.