Revised FAME II subsidy: Ampere slashes electric scooter prices by up to Rs 9,000

Electric vehicle manufacturer Ampere Vehicles on June 18 announced a reduction in the prices of its scooters, thanks to the implementation of the government's revised FAME II subsidy policy.

The prices have been slashed by up to Rs 9,000, the company said in a statement.

Sharing the revised price chart, Ampere said the ex-showroom price of its 'Zeal' model of scooter in Bengaluru has dropped from Rs 68,990 to Rs 59,990. Similarly, the price of 'Magnus Pro' model has come down from Rs 74,990 to Rs 65,990.

The revised FAME II scheme, unveiled by the Centre to promote the electric vehicle sector, offers 50 percent more subsidy at Rs 15,000 per kWh on e-bikes and scooters in India.

“With significant subsidy revision in FAME II policy, the scheme makes EV affordable as more and more customers can now go for it. Ampere will pass the subsidy benefits to its customers making Ampere electric scooters more affordable to people and help strengthen our customer base," said Roy Kurian, COO, E-Mobility Business, Ampere Electric.

Notably, Ampere, a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Limited, is one among the growing EV brands in India. The company claims to have catered to over 80,000 customers in India, and has a presence in around 260 towns with 330 outlets.