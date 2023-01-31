English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Mini’s India sales touched record in 2022, expect momentum to continue: Asia Pacific chief Pierre Jalady

    The iconic BMW-owned brand sees India as a market with huge potential in the urban areas, and will focus on how it can get even stronger in the key cities, the executive said.

    Pavan Lall
    January 31, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST
    The Mini Cooper represents a sizeable part of the overall battery electric vehicle of BMW Group. (File image - Mini Cooper SE)

    The Mini Cooper represents a sizeable part of the overall battery electric vehicle of BMW Group. (File image - Mini Cooper SE)

    Pierre Jalady, Vice President, Head of Mini region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa was in India recently. In an exclusive chat with Moneycontrol, Jalady talked about the expanding electric mobility, and new target groups.

    "Sales for last year were at an all-time high for Mini in India and the momentum suggest this year will be another record year," said Jalady.

    Edited excerpts:

    BMW Group has been the number one luxury car-maker on the planet for the last two years. How has Mini contributed?