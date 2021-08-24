Mahindra XUV700 vs Competition: What you need to know

After much anticipation and leaked images on the internet, the Mahindra XUV700 has been launched to a largely positive reception.

The 7-seater SUV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, an ex-showroom price tag that significantly undercuts even the outgoing XUV500 that it replaces.

While the XUV500 saw Mahindra & Mahindra transition from a manufacturer of hardy, mechanically simple agricultural off-roaders to a maker of sophisticated urban SUVs, the XUV700 finds the brand in a different space, with a significantly greater international presence, best-selling SUVs in its portfolio and design giants like Pininfarina in its pocket.

The XUV700 goes up against a recently surfaced crew of 7-seaters, which are derivatives of five-seater SUVs. This includes the Creta-based Hyundai Alcazar, the Harrier-based Tata Safari and the three-row variant of the MG Hector –the MG Hector Plus.

While the XUV700 isn’t the widest or the tallest of the lot, its ferociously competitive pricing is likely to give it an edge over the competition, along with a few other factors. Here they are:

Power

The XUV700, whose 2.2-litre diesel variant is yet to be launched, gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes a not inconsiderable 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque (depending on the transmission).

It puts the XUV700 miles ahead of the competition, which only features naturally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol in the Alcazar, making 157 bhp and 191 Nm of torque. The Hector Plus features a smaller 1.5-litre turbo-petrol churning out an underwhelming 140 bhp of peak power and an impressive 250 Nm of torque. The Tata Safari is yet to be launched with a petrol motor.

On the diesel front as well, Mahindra has been careful to stay on top of the list in terms of sheer power, with two diesel variants in different states of tune.

The base MX variant, which gets a manual gearbox, makes 152 bhp and 420Nm of torque, while the automatic variant, gets 182.4 bhp of power and 450Nm of torque.

Except the MX variant’s power levels, all the figures exceed those offered by rivals. The Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus being the closest competitors, sharing the same Stellantis-sourced 2.0-litre engine, which makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.

Both petrol and diesel variants of the XUV700 will come with a six-speed manual and an optional six-speed, torque converter automatic.

Tech

When it comes to features, it appears to be dripping with tech. The XUV gets two 10.5-inch screens, one touch-enabled for infotainment and the other serving as a digital gauge cluster.

In addition, the top-end variant gets a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Sony sound system. What it doesn’t get are ventilated seats, ambient lighting, puddle lamps, etc.

A lot of these features aren’t available in the entry-level MX variant, which comes with a smaller 8.0-inch touchscreen, 17-inch steel wheels and misses out on the Mahindra AdrenoX system.

For the more well-equipped AX3 variant, which gets wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mahindra’s patented AdrenoX infotainment OS, the customer has to shell out Rs 13.99 lakh. The even more well-equipped AX5 variant that has side-airbags, six-way power-adjustable driver seats, diamond-cut alloys, etc, the price tag is Rs 14.99 lakh.

While a lot of features such as touchscreen infotainment, ambient lighting, soft-touch dashboard, dual wireless charging docks and a 360-degree camera are to be found on the rivals’ features list, it is only the XUV that gets segment firsts like flush-fitting door handles and its Advanced Driver Assistance System.

Safety

Once again, none of the XUV's rivals have skimped on safety features, with all of them getting six airbags along with staples like ABS, EBD, TCS, ESC, ISOFIX child mounts, a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor— the works.

However, the XUV has a considerable lead in the safety department by offering driver knee airbags and other segment firsts like active lane assist, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. It has another feature called “driver drowsiness detection”, which, according to the company, “nudges you awake” if it detects a prolonged lack of engagement from the driver.

The feature will only be found in the top-end variants and can be purchased as part of an optional extras package.

Price

The cherry on the cake, of course, is the pricing of the XUV700. At Rs 11.99 lakh, the XUV700 is not only cheaper than the base MG Hector Plus by Rs 1.5 lakh but is also cheaper than the outgoing XUV500.

While prices for the diesel variant are yet to be announced, the petrol version undercuts the likes of the less powerful base variant of the Hyundai Alcazar by a whopping Rs 4.3 lakh. Mahindra has confirmed that an AWD variant of the XUV will be available later.

Given that the likes of the Mahindra Thar, launched last year, has a waiting period of almost a year, the XUV700 looks all-set to join its kin in the country’s most sought-after SUV list.