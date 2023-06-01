JLR unveils new brand identity, says Land Rover heritage mark to remain integral

JLR reaffirmed today that the Land Rover brand will remain a key part of the company’s DNA.

Jaguar Land Rover on June 1 unveiled its new corporate identity, as part of its move to a 'House of Brands' organisation.

Under the new brand, JLR said that its identity "aspires to remove ambiguity and bring to the fore the unique DNA of each of JLR’s brands - Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar – as well as accelerate the delivery of the company’s vision to be Proud Creators of Modern Luxury."

It also added that JLR's 75-year-old Land Rover heritage mark will "remain integral" and will be visible on the automaker's vehicles, online platforms and retail sites.

JLR Brand logo

Commenting on the new identity, JLR CEO Adrian Mardell, said, “Today is an exciting day as we unveil a new identity for our company as part of our House of Brands approach. I’m confident this perfectly illustrates JLR’s ambition in the modern luxury space.”

JLR’s Chief Creative Officer, Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, said, “This is the next chapter of our Reimagine journey to become a truly modern luxury business. The new JLR identity will bring clarity to our clients and act as a unifier for our four distinct British brands.”

Earlier, a report by Daily Mail stated that Land Rover branding will be used as “an overarching 'Trust Mark'” in future, adding that the name will no longer appear prominently on the front of retail dealerships.

Instead, across a rectangular black arch, will be the names of the individual vehicles such as Range Rover or Defender, without the 'Land Rover' oval, it had added.

However, JLR reaffirmed today that the Land Rover brand will remain a key part of the company’s DNA. "Land Rover continues as a world-renowned and important heritage mark, remaining on vehicles, websites, social media and retail sites, underpinning the world-class Range Rover, Defender and Discovery brands," it noted.