Jio Platforms, Morris Garages set to collaborate on 'connected car features' for MG Comet EV

MG Motor India and Jio Platforms announced on June 26 that they will collaborate on an industry-first broad range of connected car features in the newly launched MG Comet EV.

Among the features the two companies are collaborating on, the Hinglish voice assistant or Hello Jio Voice Assistant seems to be an innovation aimed at the native Indian speaker who possesses different regional dialects and tonality.

The assistant also provides command and control with Hello Jio’s dialogs, which provides information about Cricket, Weather, News, Horoscope and many more domains. Additionally, it also has futuristic features such as offering voice control to the AC on or off and playing songs directly.

MG Comet EV customers will also benefit from Jio’s other innovative assets which will integrate the Voice Assistant system with music apps, payment apps, connectivity platforms, and other compatible hardware.

MG Motor India Deputy Managing Director Gaurav Gupta said the company's aim is to be a 'tech leader' with the partnership it has with Jio.

“Technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our partnership with a tech innovator like Jio in the Smart Mobility space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry," Gupta said.

Additionally, the MG Comet EV comes integrated with Jio’s state-of-the-art eSIM which plays a crucial role in improving vehicle safety. It further identifies the vehicle and encrypts communications while the vehicle is in operation.

