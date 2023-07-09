Hyundai Exter launches in India today; Here's all you need to know

The car is already listed on the company’s official website for advance booking.

The South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai, is all set to launch its much-hyped SUV named Exter in India on July 10. Ahead of the official, the company already dropped a lot of details about the SUV on the internet. The brand expected to grab eyeballs from the vehicle in the country as it will be the third biggest launch this month after the Kia Seltos facelift and Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

The car is already listed on the company’s official website for advance booking. Interested customers can visit the authorised showroom, or can pre-book the same online.

Hyundai Exter Design

The car already marked its official presence in India, revealing an overall design, and some of its essential key features. As per the official teaser images, Hyundai Exter flaunts a unique yet futuristic design. It will come with H-shaped LED DRLs on the front that will sit above the projector headlamps. Customers will also get a chrome finish Exter badging on the front bonnet with the company’s logo on the top.

Hyundai Exter Features

The vehicle will be equipped with diamond-cut sporty alloy wheels, which might attract the customers towards it more. Talking about the rear profile, the car again will feature edgy H-shaped LED taillights, paired with a piano black strip.

Hyundai Exter Engine Specs

Under the hood, customers will see a 1.2L, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, which will produce a max power of around 81bhp at 6000rpm, and 114Nm of peak torque at 4000rpm.

Hyundai Exter Expected Price

The company has not released any official details regarding the pricing as yet, but reports have suggested that it will hit the market under the price bracket between Rs.7.50 lakh to Rs.9.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter Rivals

Once launched, it will compete against Tata Punch and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.