E-scooter battery explosion kills Vijaywada man, family critically injured

One person was killed and three of his family members were left critically injured in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada after the battery of an electric scooter exploded inside their residence, reports said on April 23.

The deceased, identified as Siva Kumar (40), had bought Corbett 14 electric vehicle on April 22 and plugged its battery on charge inside a room at night, The Hindu learnt from Suryarao Pet police, which has registered a case and launched a probe.

The battery exploded at around 3 am, the police said, adding that the electric wiring of the house subsequently got burnt which led to the emanation of smoke.

Locals, who rushed to the rescue of the family after noticing the smoke, rushed Kumar and his family members to the hospital.

Kumar died while being taken to the hospital, whereas, his wife Harathi (30) and children Bindu Sri (10) and Sasi (6) survived but were stated to be critical due to the suffocation caused by the inhalation of smoke, the report said, adding that they are being treated at a private hospital.

The incident in Vijayawada was reported a day after an 80-year-old man in Nizamabad, in neighbouring Telangana, died after the battery of a PURE EV electric scooter exploded.

After the death was reported, PURE EV announced it would be recalling 2,000 units of its e-scooters.

"In view of the recent fire incidents involving our vehicles in Nizamabad and Chennai, PURE EV has decided to recall 2,000 vehicles from the models ETRANCE+ and EPLUTO 7G of the batches concerned," it said.

Amid the rise in fire incidents involving electric vehicles, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government would be constituting a committee to look into the issue.

"Several mishaps involving electric two-wheelers have come to light in the last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents...We have constituted an Expert Committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps," Gadkari said.





