BMW iX Flow showcased at CES: How does BMW’s colour-changing car really work?

BMW just showcased one of the most amazing technologies in the auto world: a car that changes colours. The company’s electric iX SUV’s paint scheme goes from black to white at the touch of a button.

We’ve already seen some form of colour changes, thanks to dual-tone pearlescent paints and the likes. This, however, is entirely electric and the changes can be controlled from your smartphone. You can choose from different parts of the cars such as hoods and bumpers and even rims to the entire car’s paint scheme going from black to white and vice versa.

How does it work?

It is essentially the same technology behind how Amazon’s e-reader, the Kindle, works. A specially developed body wrap features millions of microcapsules suspended in a liquid. These capsules contain pigments with differently charged particles within them. When an electric charge is applied to the wrap, depending on whether it is a positive or a negative charge, the colours will alternate.

The iX on display, like the Kindle, had a body wrap with white and black pigments. The blacks are positively charged and the whites negatively. So, if a positive charge is applied to the surface of the wrap, the blacks fall back, while the whites rise, giving the car a white paint scheme. The effect is reversed in the case of a negative charge with the white pigments falling and the blacks rising.

Another thing about the E Ink-wrapped iX was that the segments were precisely cut to match the contours of the vehicle, allowing for extreme fine-tuning of the colour patterns.

As for repairability, according to BMW’s head of the project, Stella Clarke, it isn’t unrealistic. Considering, this is a wrap, whether the answer would be to change out the entire component sheet or just the segments that were damaged will probably depend on the scale of the damage.

What’s the benefit of something like this?

We all know that white reflects sunlight while black absorbs heat from it. This can directly translate to how efficiently the car can perform. For example, on a hot day, selecting the white paint scheme would allow for cooler cabin temperatures and as a result the need for cooling within the car can be reduced. The opposite on a cold day is possible with the black paint absorbing heat allowing for warmer cabin temperatures.

On electric cars, this effect is even more pronounced. We all know electrical components function best within a set range of temperatures. The change in the heat absorption rate will allow for the components to function more efficiently by changing the paint scheme according to needs.

“If you’ve lost your car in a parking lot, we can make it flash, so you can detect it in your peripheral vision,” Clarke said.

Additionally, the paint itself doesn’t require a charge to be held to keep a certain colour. This is also the reason why Kindle pads don’t run out of battery power for weeks. Only an initial minor charge is required to shift between pigments and, depending on the hue, for up to half a second long.

Currently, the technology is still in its concept form. BMW says it is definitely doable, but there is no confirmed date. “We’re pioneering it and are hopeful it will go into production. At the moment, we can’t tell you when it will come,” Clarke said.

However, even if the wrap does become commercially available, bringing it to India will be a very big issue. Currently, the laws do not permit a change in a car’s colour without applying for such a change with the relevant authorities, the regional transport office, in this case. For a car that can switch colour at the whim of the passenger, some changes will have to be made.

Personalisation in the auto industry is becoming more and more popular now, but while most of the efforts have been to tweak the interiors of the car, the exteriors have been limited to paint and minor body options. But a car that changes its colour according to your mood hasn’t been seen yet.