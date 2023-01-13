Auto Expo opens for visitors: How to reach, book tickets, timings and other details

As many as 30 electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers spanning two-, three- and four-wheeler segments are showcasing their product portfolios at the event

The ‘Auto Expo-Motor Show’- the biggest Motown jamboree in India, is set to be open for the general public from January 14 to 18. The 16th edition of the biennial event, organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), is being held at Greater Noida, National Capital Region (NCR).

While the Auto Expo opened for the media on January 11, business visitors could walk in on January 12 and 13. The event was scheduled to be held in 2022 but was postponed by a year due to Covid-related disruptions. The last Auto Expo was held in February at the same venue in 2020.

Highlights

Key auto manufacturing companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Toyota, Kia, MG, BYD and Toyota are expected to showcase some spectacular concept cars and production-ready models at the event. There will also be a wider display of electric vehicles by traditional players and startups.

There may also be live demonstrations of automotive design and technology, engineering and IT by automobile companies, institutions, universities. Financial institutions and auto insurance companies will also participate in the event.

Timings for General Public

The general public can visit the show from January 14 to 18 between 10 am and 6 pm. While entry at the venue will be closed an hour before the closing time, entry to the exhibition halls will be closed 30 minutes before the closing time every day.

How to reach?

Just like the previous edition, the venue remains the same at the India Expo Mart, which is located near JP Golf Course in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The India Expo Mart, which is located at the Greater Noida-Noida Expressway (about 25 km from Mahamaya Flyover), is well connected with the NCR and other surrounding areas such as Noida and Gurugram.

It is reachable by taxi and other modes of road transportation via the eight-lane Greater Noida Expressway. The venue has a parking capacity for nearly 8,000 vehicles. Greater Noida's Knowledge Park II is the nearest metro station, 10 minutes away from the venue.

Passes and registration details

While the exhibition centre will be accessible for valid ticket holders only, there could be some exceptions for kids under the age of five, disabled people (with an attendant), etc. The ticket price is Rs 350 per head and one can book them by logging on to https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/auto-expo-the-motor-show-2023/ET00343313