A few things to keep in mind when you service your car

Car ownership should be a stress-free experience for the large part – but it often isn’t. Some of this can be laid at the door of the vehicle itself, but that’s only to be expected since it’s a mechanical object that’s full of moving parts; it would be a miracle if something didn’t go wrong at some point or the other. Let’s leave that aside, however; the fact is that innumerable owners create the stress factor themselves, either through ignorance or just plain laziness. They do this either by not knowing some crucial and simple things about their vehicle and/or by ignoring warning signs and telling themselves that they’ll ‘sort it out later.’ I’m here to tell you that neither is a good option.

What should you be doing, then, to ensure that your car is (and remains) in the best possible shape? Read on.

- To begin with, read the owner’s manual thoroughly. Granted, it’s not likely to set your pulse racing in the manner of a bestselling thriller (and most manuals are rather lengthy), but stay the course and go through it because it’s full of very useful information, such as which fluids to top up (and when), how to check that your tyres are in good shape, what to do when there’s a malfunction of some kind, and various other maintenance dos and dont’s.

- Check your tyres on a monthly basis, because they keep your car connected to the road and need to be in proper running shape.

- Similarly, check your wiper blades regularly. It’s a good idea to change them if they’re old and the monsoon is about to hit.

- Keep an ear on your brakes. If they’re making squealing, grinding, and/or any other irregular noises, it’s time to have them looked at. You really don’t want to be in an emergency braking situation without your stoppers in optimum shape.

- Check your battery for corrosion. If you find any, get a wire brush, use a combination of baking soda and water and scrape it all off – simple.

- Don’t postpone scheduled service visits. If I need to explain why, you probably shouldn’t own a car, but still – there’s a reason they’re there, and your vehicle deserves the best possible care. Within the period of warranty, it’s a good idea to take your car to an authorised service centre, since you can be (reasonably) sure you’re getting original spares, and there will be a proper service record. I say reasonably because it’s not unknown for service centres to rip you off, but that risk will exist no matter where you take your car.

Before you drop your car off, do the following:

- Inspect it thoroughly, inside and out, to check that everything is in good shape. Take photos of dents, scratches, and dings, see if there’s dirt on anything, and generally satisfy yourself that you’re sending a cosmetically sound vehicle to the service centre.

- Note the odometer reading, and leave just enough fuel in the tank to take it to the centre– never fill up the tank, because you won’t know if a little fuel gets siphoned off.

- Take out everything of value and anything that’s breakable or fragile. This includes your car’s original papers, phones, sunglasses, chargers, and whatnot. Small things go missing at service centres all the time, and you may not even notice until much later. Remove things like the service record manual, tool kits, CDs, USB drives and the like, as also your subwoofer (if you have one and it’s detachable).

- Try and make it to the centre in time for the slot that you’ve been given. Service centres tend to be busy, and if you’re late, you may not get another slot quickly.

Once at the centre, you need to be on your toes. Here’s a checklist:

- Ask to see the service manager and get his phone number, so you can contact him if needed. With all staff at service centres, don’t give the impression that you don’t know a thing about cars (reading your manual will help here) – fake it if necessary. If they catch on that you don’t know your engine oil from your coconut oil, there's more scope for you to be taken for a ride.

- A job sheet is prepared at every service centre, which lists everything that is to be done to your car. Make sure you mention everything that needs attention, and that it’s noted down correctly. Ask the manager if there’s anything that they recommend as well, but don’t blindly agree to what they say – chew on it and then make a decision. Ask why a part is being changed, and see the old one to satisfy yourself that it really needs to be changed.

- When your car is ready, go and pick it up quickly – it’s best to avoid leaving it at the centre for longer than necessary.

- Double-check the job sheet, ensure that whatever was listed has been carried out, and don’t be afraid to ask questions if you have doubts. If warranties are involved for anything new, have the card/s stamped.

- Check that whatever you left in your car is still there, and compare before/after photos to ensure that there’s been no damage inflicted.

- Only after having satisfied yourself completely that everything is in order should you leave the premises. Once you’re out of there, anything that crops up can be blamed by them on you, hence.

Go out and enjoy your car, finally!