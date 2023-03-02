English
    NDPP-BJP alliance leading in 25 seats in Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio takes lead of 6,394 votes in Northern Angami II seat

    The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was ahead in 18 seats while its alliance partner the BJP was leading in seven seats, the EC said. The NDPP and BJP fought the election on a 40:20 seat sharing agreement.

    PTI
    March 02, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
    The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance is leading in 25 seats in the Nagaland Assembly election as per early trends, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday.

    Counting of votes for the 59 Nagaland Assembly seats started at 8 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs.

    NDPP supremo and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was leading by over 6,394 votes against his nearest Indian National Congress party rival Seyievilie Sachu, it said.

    NDPP supremo and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was leading by over 6,394 votes against his nearest Indian National Congress party rival Seyievilie Sachu, it said.

    Deputy Chief Minister and BJP nominee Y Patton is leading by 110 votes in Tyui seat in Wokha.

    Two of the four women candidates Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP are also leading in Dimapur-III and Western Angami seats.

    The Republican Party of India (Athawale) is leading in 3 seats while LJP (Ram Vilas) is leading in two seats.

    THe NCP is ahead in five seats and Independent nominees are leading in 2 seats.

    Elections were held for 59 Nagaland Assembly seats on February 27. The Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi.

    PTI
    first published: Mar 2, 2023 11:24 am