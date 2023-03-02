Assembly Election Results live updates: BJP confident in Tripura, Nagaland, but Meghalaya may be a cliffhanger

Assembly election results of three states – Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland -- which went to polls on February 16 and 27, will be counted on March 2. While Exit Polls have predicted an edge for the BJP and its allies in Nagaland and Tripura, Meghalaya could see a hung house.

Exit polls can go wrong but there are a number of reasons that give BJP an edge in these three states. Apart from the Modi factor and alliances, the party has strengthened its organisation in all three states and now

Counting starts at 8 am

The current chief ministers

BJP's Manik Saha is the incumbent Chief Minister of Tripura. The ruling party wrested control of the state from the CPI(M),which was in power for 30 years, in 2018. Meghalaya's Chief Minister is Conrad Sangma. He is the leader of the National People's Party (NPP), which has decided to fight solo in this Assembly elections. In Nagaland, the BJP and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are in power. The current Chief Minister of the state of Neiphiu Rio.

There is a total voter turnout of 87.6% in Tripura, 84.08% in Nagaland and 76.27% in Meghalaya.