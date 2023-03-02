Assembly Election Results live updates: BJP confident in Tripura, Nagaland, but Meghalaya may be a cliffhanger

-- When it comes to key poll issues, unemployment is a pet grouse and demand of the youth. All the parties promised jobs and the creation of election opportunities in their manifesto.
-- NPP attacked the BJP with the long-pending issue of demanding an Inner Line Permit (ILP) for Meghalaya.
-- An Inner Line Permit is an official travel document issued by a state government to allow inward travel of a national into a protected area for a limited time.
-- Another important in the Meghalaya polls is the Christian and Non-Christian, especially in the Khasi Hills region.
-- Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie said if BJP comes to power, they would not impose any restrictions on people consuming beef.
-- Another factor that might have a bearing on the outcome of this year's polls is illegal coal mining in Jaintia and Khasi Hills.