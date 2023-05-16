Karnataka News LIVE Updates: Congress to choose CM by evening

Karnataka News LIVE Updates: The Congress party will be forming the government in Karnataka after winning majority and the debate now shifts to who will be crowned the next chief minister between veteran Siddaramaiah and strategist DK Shivakumar. A decision is expected to be announced by today evening on May 16. While Siddaramaiah is a veteran with previous administrative experience, Shivakumar has been hailed as a strategist for being instrumental for the party's in-roads with

the dominant Vokkaliga community this election.

Notably, this is the Congress' best electoral performance in the state since 1989. As per the results declared by the Election Commission in 223 out of the 224 seats, the Congress has won 135 seats, the BJP's tally has been reduced to 65 and the JD(S) 19. Meanwhile, the party's victory in the Karnataka assembly polls is likely to help get its candidates elected in three of the four Rajya Sabha seats from the state falling vacant next year.

For the BJP, this comprehensive defeat in Karnataka after a campaign of contrasts has left it with much to ponder as the two rivals prepare for a direct contest in three more state polls this year in the run-up to the all-important 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The southern state has sent a warning to the BJP, experts feel, noting that the party has lessons to learn from Karnataka.