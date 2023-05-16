Karnataka News LIVE Updates: Congress to choose CM by evening

-- As suspense over who will be the next Karnataka Chief Minister continues, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar in an interview with CNN-News18 dismissed reports of Siddaramaiah being selected as CM.
-- “I don’t know anything… Media is doing gossip. I was asked to go to Delhi because of my health, I did not go. I am not a part of the high command, we are the workers of the party. The party will take a final call," he said.
-- The KPCC chief said Lingayat, Vokkaliga seers and other Congress leaders have requested that he should be given a chance. “Ahmed Patel would have been so happy to see Congress has come to this stage in Karnataka. He would have enjoyed it. I have learnt one thing that a man with courage makes the majority. Loyalty will pay loyalty. I leave everything on high command. Without, root you will not get the fruit," he said.