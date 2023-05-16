English
    May 16, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

    Karnataka News LIVE Updates: Congress to choose CM by evening

    Karnataka News LIVE: Congress leader HK Patil indicated that a decision on the new chief minister of Karnataka would be made by evening on May 16.

    Karnataka News LIVE Updates: The Congress party will be forming the government in Karnataka after winning majority and the debate now shifts to who will be crowned the next chief minister between veteran Siddaramaiah and strategist DK Shivakumar. A decision is expected to be announced by today evening on May 16. While Siddaramaiah is a veteran with previous administrative experience, Shivakumar has been hailed as a strategist for being instrumental for the party's in-roads with

    the dominant Vokkaliga community this election.

    Notably, this is the Congress' best electoral performance in the state since 1989. As per the results declared by the Election Commission in 223 out of the 224 seats, the Congress has won 135 seats, the BJP's tally has been reduced to 65 and the JD(S) 19. Meanwhile, the party's victory in the Karnataka assembly polls is likely to help get its candidates elected in three of the four Rajya Sabha seats from the state falling vacant next year.

    For the BJP, this comprehensive defeat in Karnataka after a campaign of contrasts has left it with much to ponder as the two rivals prepare for a direct contest in three more state polls this year in the run-up to the all-important 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The southern state has sent a warning to the BJP, experts feel, noting that the party has lessons to learn from Karnataka.

      Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru (PTI Photo)
      Karnataka News LIVE Updates: ‘Loyalty Will Pay Royalty’, says Shivakumar 

      -- As suspense over who will be the next Karnataka Chief Minister continues, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar in an interview with CNN-News18 dismissed reports of Siddaramaiah being selected as CM.
      -- “I don’t know anything… Media is doing gossip. I was asked to go to Delhi because of my health, I did not go. I am not a part of the high command, we are the workers of the party. The party will take a final call," he said.
      -- The KPCC chief said Lingayat, Vokkaliga seers and other Congress leaders have requested that he should be given a chance. “Ahmed Patel would have been so happy to see Congress has come to this stage in Karnataka. He would have enjoyed it. I have learnt one thing that a man with courage makes the majority. Loyalty will pay loyalty. I leave everything on high command. Without, root you will not get the fruit," he said.

    • May 16, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

      Karnataka News LIVE Updates: Congress President will take an appropriate call, says Surjewala

      "Congress party will stand up to the pledge made to 6.5 crore Kannadigas...the observers have submitted their written report to the Congress President...he will look into the report, will hold deliberations with state leaders & other central leaders and will take an appropriate call," said Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC in-charge of Karnataka

    • May 16, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

      Karnataka News LIVE: Three Congress central observers meet Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi

    • May 16, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

      Karnataka News LIVE Updates: Congress says next CM will be decided by May 16 evening

      -- The decision on the new chief minister of Karnataka would be taken by May 16 evening, according to Congress leader HK Patil. He added that talks are taking place at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi.
      -- Congress observers for Karnataka including Sushil Shinde and Jitender Singh met party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. They are likely to submit a report on the CLP meeting held in Bengaluru to Kharge.

    • May 16, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

      Karnataka News LIVE Updates: DK Shivakumar will be in Delhi, says brother

      Amid intense lobbying for the chief minister's post, the Congress leadership called Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah — the two frontrunners — to Delhi for discussions. Siddaramaiah reached Delhi Monday afternoon, but Shivakumar cancelled his visit at the last minute citing health issues.
      Later in the evening, DK Suresh, the Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural, met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter's residence and thereafter told reporters that his brother will be visiting Delhi on Tuesday, May 16.
      "Yes, he will be coming tomorrow," D K Suresh said in response to a question from reporters.

    • May 16, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

      Karnataka News LIVE Updates:

      Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar to today go to Delhi amid a cliffhanger regarding the decision on Karnataka CM. While Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi yesterday, Shivakumar stayed in Bengaluru due to a stomach infection.

    • May 16, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

      Karnataka News LIVE Updates: DK Shivakumar declares, 'I've left the decision to the party high command'

      -- Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar announced he will not be travelling to Delhi on May 15 due to illness.
      -- He added that he has left decision on the choice of the state chief minister to the party high command.
      -- 'I've a stomach infection and will not be travelling to Delhi today.'
      -- ' There are 135 Congress MLAs. I don't have any MLAs. I've left the decision to the party high command.'
      -- Later Shivakumar said he will try to travel to Delhi on May 16 and vowed that "we are all one and we will work together."

    • May 16, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

      Karnataka News LIVE Updates: Siddaramaiah to be next Karnataka CM, Shivkumar cancels Delhi trip

      -- Siddaramaiah will take over as chief minister of Karnataka, sources have told CNN-News18.
      -- Congress leader HK Patil, told the media that the choice of CM candidates has been gathered from Karnataka MLAs and the results are confidential.
      -- Soon reports emerged that Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar announced he will not be travelling to Delhi on May 15 due to illness.

    • May 16, 2023 / 07:24 AM IST

      LIVE:

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Karnataka Election Results and CM appointment by the winning Congress party.
      Stay tuned for the latest news, developments and updates!

