    Karnataka elections: PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Mysuru, winds up 2-day whirlwind election tour

    Karnataka polls: Flanked by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, former ministers K S Eshwarappa and S A Ramadas, the Prime Minister wore the traditional Mysuru 'Peta' and a saffron shawl.

    PTI
    April 30, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Mysuru, on April 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a mega roadshow in Mysuru, winding up his whirlwind two-day campaign tour of Karnataka during which he addressed six public rallies.

    In what appeared to be a rerun of sorts of the popular 'Jambu Savari' witnessed on the last day of the annual Mysuru Dasara, the Prime Minister's roadshow passed through various parts of the city.

    PM Modi flew into the heritage city from Beluru in Hassan district this evening after addressing his third public meeting of the day in the state and mounted on a specially designed vehicle.

    Flanked by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, former ministers K S Eshwarappa and S A Ramadas, the Prime Minister wore the traditional Mysuru 'Peta' and a saffron shawl. He waved at the large number of people who had gathered on both sides of the road.

    Eshwarappa recently announced retirement from electoral politics, while sitting MLA Ramadas was denied ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections.

    A cultural troupe of men and women in traditional attire walked all along the road. While men wore 'Peta' and 'Kurta', women were in attire resembling that of Bharatanatyam dancers.

    BJP flags, festoons and the Prime Minister's posters and cutouts dotted the roads.

    Modi held public meetings at Humnabad in Bidar district, district headquarter town of Vijayapura, Kudachi in Belagavi district and a roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday. On Sunday, he addressed election rallies in Kolar city, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district culminating with the roadshow in Mysuru.

    Karnataka votes on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

