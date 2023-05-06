Karnataka Election: Congress calls PM Modi 'master of distortion' as he embarks on roadshow

Modi began his 26 km roadshow in the city Saturday morning, campaigning for BJP candidates ahead of May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday, the Congress called him a "master of distortion" and alleged that he will only inflame prejudice and bigotry in his rally.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the PM's roadshow will block the entire city and create chaos and uncertainty for students writing exams. It shows how desperate the PM is, he said.

"The Master Of Distortion and Incitement ('Abuse' No. 92??) is arriving in Bengaluru today.

"We already know what he'll say to inflame prejudice and bigotry," he said on Twitter.

Ramesh said that the prime minister will stay absolutely silent on the real issues of Karnataka, which according to the Congress leader were "40 per cent commission sarkar, intolerable price rise, rising unemployment, and a forever under-construction and dug-up Bengaluru." "This time the despair is so high that his #40km40percent roadshow over 2 days is locking up an entire city, creating chaos & uncertainty for students writing crucial exams, and felling a number of trees ," Ramesh said.

"Have you ever seen a PM this desperate," he asked.

The roadshow from Someshwar Bhavan RBI ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram's Sankey Tank is expected to be covered in about three and half hours, according to party sources.

Modi's roadshow today will be passing through parts of south and central Bengaluru, crossing about a dozen Assembly segments, they said.