Did a moped ride with Aamir Khan inspire Salman Khan to make a two-wheeler?

More than 20 years ago, Salman Khan rode pillion with Aamir Khan on a moped in a scene from cult film Andaz Apna Apna.

Perhaps that's what inspired the Bollywood actor to think about creating an affordable two-wheeler. At the launch of his electric bicycle range earlier this week, Salman Khan said he had initially tried his hand at developing a small capacity, motorised bike.

Developed on the lines of the humble moped, Khan said, “I was fascinated with the moped because it had pedals like a cycle as well as an engine. So people switched to the engine when they got tired of pedaling. It was heavier than a bicycle though.”

However, the project did not turn out to be a feasible.

“When we set out on developing a mass-market product we learnt that noise and vibration level due to the engine was beyond being comfortable, and so we gave up on that,” added Khan.

While mopeds (only TVS Motors currently makes them) of today do not come with a pedal, earlier generation models made during the 1970s had the option of manual propulsion through pedal force.

In the end, the actor settled for a much milder variety, which however costs significantly higher than a more powerful moped. The Being Human e-bicycle (base variant) costs Rs 40,000 while the TVS XL 100 (a moped) powered by a 100cc petrol engine costs Rs 31,192 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

The two-wheeler project was in the works for more than a year and the decision to switch to an electric motor was taken only last year. Salman also said that a kid’s variant of the e-cycle is being developed and will be launched in due course.

Next up, the actor said he wants to make a motorised version of a hand cart, which are still widely used in urban and rural areas.