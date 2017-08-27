OnePlus 3, 3T start receiving OxygenOS 4.1.7 update fixing battery bugs, touch latency issue

Moneycontrol News

OnePlus has started rolling out its latest update OxygenOS 4.1.7 for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices. The update will be initially rolled out over-the-air (OTA) to a limited number of users before a broad rollout to all the users.

According to a confirmation by the company on its forum, the update will bring with it the much-awaited touch latency improvement, battery optimisations, Android security patch updated to August together with several bug fixes.

To the uninitiated, OnePlus had seen several users report touch latency issue on OnePlus 3 and 3T devices as far back as last year. Even the company acknowledged the issue when Carl Pei in a tweet on Tuesday said, "Saw some confusion about this: OxygenOS 4.1.7 for 3/3T does indeed come with touch latency improvements."

The other major change that the update will bring is removal of the Hangouts app, if a user hasn’t updated the app ever from Google Play. OnePlus said this move comes at the request of Google. Hence, those who wish to keep Hangouts app on their phone should update it before the upgrade.

OxygenOS 4.1.7 update will also fix the sound channel error while recording videos along with fixing an error where the call is routed to speaker accidently by some third party apps. The update will also fix an issue regarding rendering of the Indian Kannada language on the device.

Earlier in this month, OnePlus had confirmed that this update will be the last major update rolled on to these devices. However, the devices will keep receiving security updates from Android, at least for the foreseeable future.