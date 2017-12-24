App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 23, 2017 08:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indigo FM partners with Goa airport to start airport radio

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and radio station Indigo 91.9 FM announced their partnership today with the launch of Goa Airport Radio at the Goa International Airport.

A spokesperson for the radio station said that the service will have specially curated music for passengers at the airport.

"An exclusive jockey would interact with passengers, announce utility and flight related information as well as play music," the spokesperson added.

Speaking at the launch, BCH Negi, Goa airport director said that the airport is unique in the kind of passengers it handled with data showing that more than 65 percent of them were below 40 years of age.

Satyanaryana Murthy, CEO of Indigo 91.9 FM said, "We are excited to partner with the Goa International Airport. We are confident that the flyers will have a great experience listening to our handpicked international music.

