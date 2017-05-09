After Niti blueprint for shift to electric vehicles, govt eyes bulk procurement

Days after Niti Aayog proposed to shift to electric vehicles by 2032, the government has already set wheels in motion for the proposal.

The government is eyeing bulk procurement for e-vehicles and is in talks with private players for same, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Niti Aayog has proposed to switch two-wheelers, three-wheelers and buses to battery power entirely.

However, the government is not planning to use public money to subsidise e-vehicles, sources say.

The government is planning to promote swappable batteries with lower cost and set-up a battery plant by 2019.