Nov 29, 2017 09:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

UN chief Antonio Guterres strongly condemns North Korea missile launch

"This is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions and shows complete disregard for the united view of the international community," Guterres said in a statement yesterday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile test and urged Pyongyang to "desist taking any further destabilising steps."

North Korea earlier fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that the Japanese defence ministry said landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the latest launch and calls from the United States for more sanctions to be imposed on North Korea over its rogue behaviour.

Guterres said he was ready to work with all parties to reduce tensions.

