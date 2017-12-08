Man Infraconstruction gains 2% as CARE upgraded rating for bank facilities

Man Infraconstruction share price gained nearly 2 percent intraday Friday after CARE has upgraded its rating for bank facilities.

The rating agency has upgraded company's fund-based long-term bank facilities worth Rs 32.50 crore to A- with stable outlook, from BBB+.

The rating on non-fund-based long/short term bank facilities worth Rs 188.18 crore also upgraded by CARE to A- (stable) / A2+, from BBB+ (stable) / A2.

Mumbai-based Man Infraconstruction provides construction services for port infrastructure, residential, industrial, commercial and road infrastructure projects.

At 10:40 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 62.90, up Rs 1.05, or 1.70 percent on the BSE.